8 people injured, civilian infrastructure damaged in Russian strike in Odesa

Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa, injuring 8 people.

This was reported by the press service of the mayor's office, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the daytime attack on July 11 in Odesa, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, stables, and cars were damaged. At present, 8 people are known to have been injured, and the necessary medical assistance is being provided," the statement said.

As a reminder, on July 11, it was reported that explosions were heard in Odesa, and the city was under attack by a UAV.

