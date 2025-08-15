ENG
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians attacked Dniprovskyi district with missiles: one killed and one injured (updated)

Today, on August 15, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"Dniprovskyi district. A rocket attack. Preliminary, there is a victim. A fire broke out. Details are being clarified," he wrote.

Updated information

Later, Lysak said that a truck and a minibus were damaged in the enemy attack on Dniprovskyi district.

"A man was killed. My condolences to his family and friends. Another one was injured," he added.

