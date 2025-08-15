Russians attacked Dniprovskyi district with missiles: one killed and one injured (updated)
Today, on August 15, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.
"Dniprovskyi district. A rocket attack. Preliminary, there is a victim. A fire broke out. Details are being clarified," he wrote.
Updated information
Later, Lysak said that a truck and a minibus were damaged in the enemy attack on Dniprovskyi district.
"A man was killed. My condolences to his family and friends. Another one was injured," he added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password