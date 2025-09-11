Repelling assault in Siversk direction: 2 tanks, 3 IFV, 11 motorcycles and Russian infantry units destroyed. VIDEO

Units of the 54th Mechanised and 81st Airmobile Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled an attempted assault by the Russian military in the Siversk direction.

According to Censor.NET, during the battle, Ukrainian soldiers used unmanned aerial vehicles to detect and destroy enemy positions. According to intelligence, Russian forces used tanks that were carefully camouflaged, and infantry rode motorcycles.

The released footage shows the destruction of enemy equipment and manpower. Two tanks, three armoured combat vehicles and eleven motorcycles were destroyed as a result of the fighting.

Watch more: Phoenix in Donetsk region: more than 10 occupiers eliminated, equipment scattered in all directions — fireworks on battlefield. VIDEO