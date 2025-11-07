US has significant nuclear advantage and "could blow up the world 150 times" - Trump

US President Donald Trump spoke about negotiations with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on denuclearization and stated that the US has an advantage in its nuclear arsenal but does not seek to use it.

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

He noted that he had held separate talks with the Chinese and Russian leaders.

Trump stated that his foreign policy doctrine would be the denuclearization of the world. According to him, the United States has enough nuclear weapons and leads the world in terms of their power, with Russia in second place and China in third.

"China is lagging behind, but in 4-5 years they will catch up with us. They are working overtime on nuclear weapons. I believe that denuclearization would be a great solution. We can destroy the world 150 times over, and that is completely unnecessary," Trump said, commenting on his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

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Trump noted that he had already discussed the issue of reducing nuclear arsenals with Putin and Xi Jinping. "Everyone would like to spend this money on other things that can really benefit people," he said.

The president added that he hopes to reach an agreement with China and Russia on denuclearization and strives for "world peace." In his opinion, the world is "very close" to this, and among the major conflicts, only "one war" remains, presumably referring to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

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