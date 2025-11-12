Lawyer of corruption suspect Basov: There were cases when rectangular objects resembling U.S. banknotes turned out not to be money. VIDEO

During a hearing to determine preventive measures for Dmytro Basov, a suspect in the energy corruption case, his lawyer claimed that "there have been many instances when expert examinations revealed that rectangular objects resembling U.S. banknotes turned out not to be money."

He said this during a court hearing, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the lawyer say?

"There have been many cases where expert examinations showed that rectangular objects resembling U.S. banknotes were not actually money. So what does that mean? You can’t say right now whether these are cash, banknotes, or just some rectangular objects," said the lawyer of Dmytro Basov, a suspect in the Energoatom corruption case.

Background

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