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Lawyer of corruption suspect Basov: There were cases when rectangular objects resembling U.S. banknotes turned out not to be money. VIDEO
During a hearing to determine preventive measures for Dmytro Basov, a suspect in the energy corruption case, his lawyer claimed that "there have been many instances when expert examinations revealed that rectangular objects resembling U.S. banknotes turned out not to be money."
He said this during a court hearing, according to Censor.NET.
What did the lawyer say?
"There have been many cases where expert examinations showed that rectangular objects resembling U.S. banknotes were not actually money. So what does that mean? You can’t say right now whether these are cash, banknotes, or just some rectangular objects," said the lawyer of Dmytro Basov, a suspect in the Energoatom corruption case.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
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