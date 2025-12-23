There are documents on security guarantees, reconstruction and a basic framework for ending war, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to reports from Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov after meetings with the American team.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"We worked productively with representatives of President Trump, and now there are drafts of several documents. In particular, there are documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on recovery, and on the basic framework for ending this war.

The points have been finalised today in such a way as to correspond to the task of actually ending the war and the need to prevent a third Russian invasion. Each round of negotiations and meetings adds security to Ukrainian interests, and we will continue this work in a constructive manner," the statement said.

Zelenskyy thanked European partners for their support and coordination.

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"We look forward to continuing the dialogue with America. It is important that diplomacy always goes hand in hand with the necessary pressure on Russia and the necessary support for Ukraine.

Every Russian strike on Ukraine and intense Russian assaults on the front line prove that Ukraine's determination to end the war far exceeds that of Russia, and this must be corrected by increasing international pressure on the aggressor. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" he concluded.







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What preceded this?

Over the weekend, talks were held in the United States between representatives of the United States and Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Rustem Umerov announced his own conclusions from the negotiations, stating that the parties had discussed the timeframe and next steps in the peace process in detail.

In turn, President Zelenskyy noted in a video address that work is currently underway on documents on ending the war, security guarantees and reconstruction.

Dmitriev, in turn, hinted at a possible meeting in Moscow.

Dmitriev also called the negotiations with the Americans on a peace agreement "constructive."

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