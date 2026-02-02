Kyiv returns to temporary power outage schedules, - DTEK

From midnight on Monday, 2 February, Kyiv will return to temporary power cut schedules.

This was reported by DTEK, according to Censor.NET.

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Return to temporary schedules

"Energy companies have managed to stabilise the situation. From midnight, the capital will return to temporary schedules," the statement said.

You can view your schedule in the chatbot, on the website, or in the "Kyiv Digital" app.

Read more: Critical infrastructure already has power in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, - Shmyhal

What preceded this?

Read more: All of Kyiv without water supply due to power system failure - Kyivvodokanal