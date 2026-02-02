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Kyiv returns to temporary power outage schedules, - DTEK
From midnight on Monday, 2 February, Kyiv will return to temporary power cut schedules.
This was reported by DTEK, according to Censor.NET.
Return to temporary schedules
"Energy companies have managed to stabilise the situation. From midnight, the capital will return to temporary schedules," the statement said.
You can view your schedule in the chatbot, on the website, or in the "Kyiv Digital" app.
What preceded this?
- As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.
- According to "Kyivvodokanal," the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
- According to media reports, Ukraine experienced a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.
- The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
- Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident.
- On the evening of 31 January, energy companies restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after a system failure that occurred on Saturday morning.
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