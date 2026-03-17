Special Operations Forces struck missile launch site and ammunition depots in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia

On the night of March 17, 2026, units of the Special Operations Forces’ Middle-strike division destroyed a missile system command post in Crimea, an S-400 component, and an ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Operations Forces.

Successful strikes by the Special Operations Forces against enemy targets in the Zaporizhzhia sector

In Verkhnii Kurhan, an enemy missile system command post and a mobile fire group have been struck.

A Special Operations Forces drone struck a camouflaged component of an S-400 air defense missile system in Shkilne.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,280,860 personnel (+930 in the past 24 hours), 11,783 tanks, 38,477 artillery systems, and 24,218 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes on enemy ammunition depots

In the town of Terpinnia in the Zaporizhzhia region, an ammunition depot belonging to Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army has been hit.

"Middle-strike operations are being carried out against enemy targets in the occupied territory of Ukraine."

"The systematic destruction of the enemy's layered air defense system significantly reduces its ability to control the airspace and provide cover for its own forces. The Special Operations Forces continue to conduct asymmetric operations to strategically weaken the enemy in its war against Ukraine," the Special Operations Forces stated.