Ruscists strike Bohodukhiv: eight injured, apartment building and petrol station damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

On the afternoon of 30 June 2026, the enemy struck Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region with a UAV.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

People wounded

According to the regional military administration, seven people were injured. All of them are receiving medical assistance.

"An apartment building, a shop, a petrol station and four cars were damaged in the city," the regional head specified.

Read more: Russia struck holidaymakers in Kharkiv region with "Tornado-S" MLRS: one person was killed and further eight were injured, including two children (updated)

Emergency services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

No further information about the enemy attack is known at this time.

Update

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported additional details about the aftermath of the enemy attack on Bohodukhiv.

According to the investigation, at about 12:05 p.m. on 30 June, Russian troops attacked the central part of the town with a drone.

The enemy strike hit the road surface. Eight civilians were injured. Two men were hospitalized, while six other people received outpatient medical care.

In addition, at about 12:10 p.m., the enemy launched another drone strike on the town. A hit was recorded on the control room of a petrol station. No reports of casualties were received.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used Molniya-type UAVs in the attacks.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes by Russian troops under Article 438 (Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).