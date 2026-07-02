28 ballistic missiles hit Kyiv at night. This is one of largest attacks on capital, - Ihnat. VIDEO

The Air Force reported on a massive nighttime attack by Russian invaders on Kyiv.

Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, stated this on the "Ranoch Live" program, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"One of the largest attacks on the capital. Today's attack is unique because it involved 28 ballistic missiles. The 'Zircon' is an anti-ship missile, but it strikes like a ballistic missile, at high speed. Only the Patriot system can intercept such a missile.

"The same goes for the Iskander-M or S-400 missiles, which the enemy has been using as ballistic missiles since the very beginning," he noted.

According to Ignat, the enemy realizes that Ukraine has problems with its ballistic capabilities.

"The missiles for the Patriot systems aren't just in Kyiv—they're deployed at various locations, because in addition to Kyiv, there are also Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia. We need to defend the entire country, but there are very, very few missiles. In fact, work on this is being carried out nonstop, 24/7," he said.

See more: Over 52,000 people took shelter in Kyiv Metro during Russian Federation’s night-time attack, - Kyiv Metro. PHOTO

Intensive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

At least 17 people were killed;

Nearly 90 people were injured, including two children;

More than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

Rescue operations continued at many locations. Searches are underway for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most damage, including:

Darnitsky;

Desnyansky;

Svyatoshynsky;

Solomyansky;

Holosiivskyi;

Pechersky;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transportation infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transportation routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.

Read more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 17 dead so far, rescue operation continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS