Russia strikes Sumy with aerial bombs: elderly woman wounded – RMA

Russian occupation forces struck the territory of the Sumy community with guided aerial bombs. An elderly woman was wounded in the attack.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

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According to him, private residential houses and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"As of now, an elderly wounded woman has been taken to hospital," Oleh Hryhorov said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that information about other possible victims is currently being clarified.

The scale of the destruction caused by another Russian attack on the Sumy community is also being established.

See more: Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy region with KABs: 21 people injured (updated)