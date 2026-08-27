Russia attacked Odesa: infrastructure, school and high-rise building damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Odesa came under Russian attack for most of the night and into the morning. Infrastructure, an educational institution, and a high-rise building were damaged; no casualties have been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the CMA.

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"The attack damaged infrastructure, an educational institution, and a high-rise building.

"We are working to clarify all the details. As of now, we have not received any information about the victims," the statement reads.

Update

According to the State Emergency Service, the attack caused fires to break out at several locations. The facade, roof, and windows of a 16-story building, an educational institution, a private home with a garage, and several cars were damaged.

The fire spread to outbuildings, a garage, and dry grass.













What led up to this?

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine last night with ballistic and cruise missiles, KAB bombs, and attack drones:

In Kyiv, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building in the Podilskyi district and on the grounds of an educational institution in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There are reports of a strike on the Epicenter in Boryspil.

In Kryvyi Rih, the enemy attacked an industrial facility with two ballistic missiles. Two people were injured.

Zaporizhzhia was also hit by rockets. Three people were injured, and cars and several buildings were damaged.

The Poltava region was attacked with ballistic missiles and jet-powered UAVs.

Kherson was also under Russian attack last night. The strikes caused fires, including one that broke out in a two-story store building.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Odesa region with missiles and drones: warehouses and power facilities were targeted (updated). PHOTOS