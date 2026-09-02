There is no shortage of products in Dnipropetrovsk region, there is increased demand for salt and cereals, - RMA

There is no food shortage in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are sufficient supplies of goods in the region. The situation is under control.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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There is no shortage

According to him, retail chains are adjusting their logistics due to the security situation. As a result, there may be temporary delays in deliveries. In some cases, products are being delivered directly from manufacturers.

Read more: Russia has destroyed about 90% of retail chains’ warehouses, but there will be no food shortages, - Vysotskyi

There is increased demand

"We're seeing increased demand for certain products. People have started buying more salt and grains. Because of this, stores aren't always able to restock their shelves quickly enough," he explained.

Read more: Russian troops attack several DTEK facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: significant damage reported