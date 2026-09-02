There is no shortage of products in Dnipropetrovsk region, there is increased demand for salt and cereals, - RMA
There is no food shortage in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are sufficient supplies of goods in the region. The situation is under control.
This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.
There is no shortage
According to him, retail chains are adjusting their logistics due to the security situation. As a result, there may be temporary delays in deliveries. In some cases, products are being delivered directly from manufacturers.
There is increased demand
"We're seeing increased demand for certain products. People have started buying more salt and grains. Because of this, stores aren't always able to restock their shelves quickly enough," he explained.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password