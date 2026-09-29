30 children and teenagers were rescued from occupied territory: one of boys was being trained for service in Russian army

Last week, the Save Ukraine team rescued 30 Ukrainian children and teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them was a 17-year-old boy who had been interrogated by Russian soldiers, threatened with physical violence, and subsequently registered for military service and began receiving call-up notices.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

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According to the initiative, the operation was made possible with the support of partners as part of the presidential initiative ‘Bring Kids Back UA’. The children who were rescued had been subjected to pressure, intimidation and threats during the occupation.

In particular, a 16-year-old girl had barely left her own garden for years due to constant fear. She secretly continued to study online at a Ukrainian school, which led to the occupation police regularly visiting her family to carry out checks and fining her parents. Eventually, the girl was forced to obtain a Russian passport under threat.

Armed Russian soldiers repeatedly broke into the home of another 15-year-old girl. According to Bring Kids Back UA, the family was threatened with having their child taken away if she did not attend the school run by the occupying forces.

Read more: Under pretext of ’recovery’, 31 Ukrainian children were deported to Russian Federation: two representatives of occupying authorities in Donetsk are under suspicion

At school, the children were forbidden to speak Ukrainian, were intimidated and forced to sing the Russian national anthem.

Another survivor – a 17-year-old boy – was interrogated by Russian soldiers, who threatened him with physical violence whilst demanding that he provide information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Subsequently, the occupying forces forcibly registered the teenager for military service and began sending him call-up papers, preparing him for service in the Russian army.

All 30 children and teenagers are currently safe and are undergoing reintegration at the ‘Hope and Recovery’ centres. There, they are given psychological support, help with paperwork, and a safe place to stay.