ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8942 visitors online
News Photo Incidents
3 853 6
explosion (1166) gas (542) Kharkiv region (1063)

Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Incidents

Employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations, as of 13:30, extinguished a fire that began as a result of an explosion on the territory of a gas processing station in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne

"As a result [of the explosion], two people were killed (bodies were found under the rubble) and eight people were injured," the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Thirty people and seven pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in the liquidation.

Read more: Probe into An-26 plane crash revealed gross violations - Urusky

Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 01

Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 02
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 03
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 04
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 05
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 06
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 07
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 08
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 09
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service 10

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 