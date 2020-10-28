Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations, as of 13:30, extinguished a fire that began as a result of an explosion on the territory of a gas processing station in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"As a result [of the explosion], two people were killed (bodies were found under the rubble) and eight people were injured," the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Thirty people and seven pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in the liquidation.

