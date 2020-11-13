Ukraine condemns murder of Roman Bondarenko in Belarus. PHOTOS

Ukraine stands in solidarity with the European Union in condemning violence and repression by the Belarusian authorities that led to the death of anti-government protester Roman Bondarenko, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine is in solidarity with the EU in condemning violence and repression by the Belarusian authorities that led to the death of Roman Bondarenko. The murderers must be punished, and those who cover them must be condemned by the entire democratic world," the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Ukrainian diplomats also expressed their sincere condolences to Bondarenko's loved ones.

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano issued a statement on November 13 expressing outrage at the actions of the Belarusian authorities, which resulted in the death of Belarusian Roman Bondarenko. He died in the hospital on November 12 after being badly beaten by Belarusian security forces.

















