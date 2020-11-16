Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A rally took place in Kyiv, next to the building of the Ukrainian Parliament. Entrepreneurs gathered on the square in front of the building, demanding to cancel the weekend quarantine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The reporter said that representatives of various regions were present at the rally.
"Today's rally was organized by the Save SEP (self-employed people) in Ukraine. it's not the first time that it hosts such actions. We know that the representatives gathered here for the Parliament to cancel... they demand to cancel the weekend quarantine in Ukraine", the reporter said.
