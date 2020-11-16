ENG
quarantine (1311) entrepreneurs (25) protest (224) covid-19 (1449) Covid-2019 (1378)

Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A rally took place in Kyiv, next to the building of the Ukrainian Parliament. Entrepreneurs gathered on the square in front of the building, demanding to cancel the weekend quarantine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The reporter said that representatives of various regions were present at the rally.

"Today's rally was organized by the Save SEP (self-employed people) in Ukraine. it's not the first time that it hosts such actions. We know that the representatives gathered here for the Parliament to cancel... they demand to cancel the weekend quarantine in Ukraine", the reporter said.

Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 01
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 02
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 03
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 04
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 05
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 06
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 07
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 08
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 09
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 10
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 11
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 12
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 13
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 14
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 15
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 16
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 17
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 18
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 19
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 20
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 21
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 22
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 23
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 24
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 25
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 26
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 27
Entrepreneurs rally in Kyiv, demand to cancel weekend quarantine 28

