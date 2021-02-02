ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11604 visitors online
News Photo Incidents
36 345 61
Mykolaiv region (389) fire (454) Epicenter (4) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (450)

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Incidents

The fire in the one-story building of the Epicenter shopping center in the city of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, as of 13:40 on Tuesday, spread to the entire area of the building, its area was about 1,000 square meters, according to the website of the State Emergency Service.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Previously, there are no victims or injured. Some 32 people and 8 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing, including 24 people from the State Emergency Service and 6 units of equipment," the service said.

See more: Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service 01
Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service 02

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 