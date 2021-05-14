SBU blocks cocaine smuggling channel at Boryspil airport. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked the smuggling of a consignment of cocaine worth about UAH 11.5 million, which was being smuggled by a citizen of one of the countries of Latin America.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to intelligence information, the offender planned to sell cocaine to local drug dealers. He arrived in Ukraine under the guise of a tourist and allegedly to receive dental services. To confirm the purpose of the visit, the drug dealer even registered for an appointment at one of Kyiv dental clinics," the SBU press service reported.

Law enforcement officers found 2.8 kg of drugs in the personal belongings of a foreigner during an in-depth customs inspection at Boryspil international airport. On-site rapid investigation has confirmed that the found substance is cocaine.

The drug courier was detained.

In fact, criminal proceedings were initiated under Article 305 (smuggling of drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors or counterfeit drugs) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of reporting suspicion to the detained drug courier is being resolved.

See more: SSU Prevent Russian Security Services Powerful Hacker Attack On State Bodies In Ukraine. PHOTO









