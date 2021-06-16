ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15350 visitors online
News Photo Tech Russian aggression against Ukraine
13 960 44
army (1178) expo (51) Kyiv (1580) weapons (2294) arms (722) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2071)

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Tech

Ukraine’s largest annual weapons fair is back at the International Exhibition Center in Kyiv after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Arms and Security 2021, which kicked off on June 15, brought together dozens of arms manufacturers from across Ukraine and the world to present their new hardware and hopefully attract some new customers.

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 01

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 02

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 03

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 04

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 05

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 06

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 07

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 08

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 09
Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 10
Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 11

5. Семейный отдых

Интересный транспорт для "семейного отдыха, экстрима, охоты и рыболовства", как позиционируют его пока - NOMAD.

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 12

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 13

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 14

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 15

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 16

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 17

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 18

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 19

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 20
Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 21
Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 22

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 23
Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 24
Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 25
Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 26

Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 27
Kyiv hosts major weapons fair: Arms and Security 2021 28

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 