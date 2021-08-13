Pylyp Orlyk Constitution Can Be Seen At St. Sophia Cathedral In Kyiv From August 16 To November 14. PHOTOS

The constitution of Pylyp Orlyk can be seen at the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv from August 16 to November 14, 2021.

"At the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the original of the Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk was delivered to Ukraine for temporary display as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence. Everyone can see this historical document from August 16 to November 14, 2021 in St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv," the statement reads.

The Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk (1710) came to Ukraine for the first time in 311 years since its inception.

It is indicated that the negotiations lasted for many months, since initially the Swedish side was ready to provide only copies of the document.

But thanks to the hard work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian Embassy in Sweden and the Ministry of Culture, the National Archives of Sweden agreed to provide for a time the original of the Latin-language version of the Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk.

It is noted that this document is considered one of the first constitutions in Europe.

It actually proclaimed an independent republic in Ukraine with the protectorate of the Swedish king instead of political nationality to the king, which was a big step forward in the political thought of that time.

The first Ukrainian constitution was adopted at a meeting of the Cossacks near the town of Tiahyn on the right bank of the Dniester River on April 5, 1710.

It contains a preamble, 16 articles and the hetman's oath.

The constitution of Pylyp Orlyk was concluded in two copies: in Ukrainian and Latin and has two old Ukrainian editions.

The original, written in the hand of Pylyp Orlyk, is kept in the National Archives of Sweden in Stockholm.

According to the statement, the arrival of the document, which proclaimed Ukrainian independence for the first time, to the territory of independent and sovereign Ukraine was another step in restoring the historical continuity of Ukraine from the times of Rus, the Cossack state of the state, the Ukrainian People's Republic to this day.