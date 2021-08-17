SBU completes anti-terror drill in Uman to ensure peaceful celebration of Rosh Hashanah. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU has conducted in Cherkasy region a scheduled exercise in preparation for the annual celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

According to the exercise legend, conditional "terrorists" planted a bomb in a nine-storey hotel, located in the territory of the Rabbin Nachman historical and cultural center in Uman, barricaded themselves in one of its rooms.

The conditional attackers "sought to discredit Ukraine's image in the international arena" as pilgrims from more than 25 countries annually visit the region for Rosh Hashanah.

The drill was held in conditions as close to reality as possible.

SBU specops forces pursued an assault operation using mountaineering equipment and successfully apprehended a "terrorist group".

Along with the SBU units, the exercise involved those of the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

The security agency said the main task facing those engaged was to work out an algorithm for the interaction of anti-terrorist forces to effectively respond to major threats during mass events.





