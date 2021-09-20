Ukrainian-American exercise 'Rapid Trident - 2021' starts at Yavoriv military training center. PHOTOS

Multinational Ukrainian-American military exercises Rapid Trident - 2021 have started in Lviv region on the basis of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Monday, the opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the East Operational Command, representatives of the U.S. Armed Forces and partner countries.

The exercises are attended by servicemen from 15 countries, including Ukraine, the U.S., Bulgaria, Canada, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Lithuania, Moldova, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Watch more: Buk, Osa, S-300: anti-aircraft missile forces complete training in Ukraine’s south. VIDEO

In addition, the personnel of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade will take part in the Rapid Trident - 2021 exercise. The military exercises will last from September 20 to October 1, 2021. About 6,000 servicemen will take part in them.













Фото Ил-76 МД Алексея Тренина