ENG
Zelenskyi visits front line in eastern Ukraine. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army in the area of the Joint Forces Operation and congratulated the military on Ukraine's Armed Forces Day, the President's Office has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The head of state wished Ukraine's defenders to take care of themselves so that they could later tell their descendants about the heroism of the Ukrainian army.

"I am confident that with people like you, we will definitely win," Zelenskyi said.

In addition, Zelenskyi got acquainted with the operational situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation and inspected the command post of a brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The head of state talked to the service members and presented them with valuable gifts. He presented state awards to five defenders.

