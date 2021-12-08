ENG
Ukrainian Javelins rocked at front. ФОТО

The Ukrainian military is ready for Javelin use in the event of a large-scale Russian offensive.

Whatever the strength of this world agree on, our real hope is in these trenches and these people. Especially when they have the legendary Javelins in their hands, which Russian tankers do not want to meet. "We are calm as a drop of dew. on a ginkgo leaf, "the commander answered my question about a possible Russian offensive, translated from military vocabulary." Ukrainians will resist," the journalist said, publishing a photo.

Ukrainian Javelins rocked at front 01

