ENG
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The first serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R was presented at the Antonov state enterprise in Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Events on the occasion of the rolling out of the plane took place on Tuesday, December 28.

During the inspection of the plane, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov noted that Ukraine's creation of the An-178-100R proves that Ukrainians know how to defend themselves.

"As children, we all dreamed of being pilots, flying, but the most difficult thing is to build an airplane. It seems to me that it is symbolic that Ukraine demonstrates its defense capabilities through joint efforts. This synergy is the key to our victory," he said.

He stressed that not only three of these planes will be produced, as stipulated in the contract for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "There will be more of them," Reznikov said.

"Today we are demonstrating that we know how to build, we know how to fly and we know how to defend ourselves," the minister stressed.

In turn, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Moisyuk, noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need modern, high-tech, reliable and easy-to-use military equipment.

"After all, such equipment increases our capabilities, increases our resilience and brings us closer to victory. This aircraft is a representative of the equipment we need. I am confident that this aircraft will be delivered to the Armed Forces and the pilots of the Armed Forces will use it for our victory. ", he said.

First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 01
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 02
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 03
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 04
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 05
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 06
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 07
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 08
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 09
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 10
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 11
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 12
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 13
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 14
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 15
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 16
First serial military transport aircraft An-178-100R presented in Kyiv 17

