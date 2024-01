Russian subversives have placed aiming marks for cruise missile strikes on the biggest Children’s hospital building in Kyiv.

Censor.net reports with reference to the Ukraine Military TV.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

It is reported that law enforcers have discovered the markings today but CCTV data shows they were placed as early as February 18th.

It’s still unclear how many marks have been made but they were discovered on all four sides of the hospital.

