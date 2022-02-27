ENG
Two enemy helicopters shot down in northern Kyiv. PHOTO

Ukrainian troops shot down two Russian helicopters in northern Kyiv.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported about it on telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Two enemy helicopters were shot down in the north of Kyiv!" Gerashchenko wrote.

People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko clarified that it happened in the Ivankov district.

