ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13313 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
13 080 17
Russian Army (6221) war (20454) shoot out (8805) fire (456) Chernihiv (83) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (454)

Russian troops fired on Chernihiv: oil depot is on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

As a result of the morning shelling of Chernihiv by Russian troops, an enemy projectile hit the oil depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Chernihiv region. On March 3, at about 08:10 in Chernihiv on Chudinova Street on the territory of the Astra Combine, a shell hit the oil depot during the shelling, as a result of which a tank group with a total capacity of 3,000 cubic meters of diesel fuel caught fire. "Information on victims and injured is being clarified. The SES involved 25 people and 5 vehicles," the statement said.

Russian troops fired on Chernihiv: oil depot is on fire 01
Russian troops fired on Chernihiv: oil depot is on fire 02
Russian troops fired on Chernihiv: oil depot is on fire 03

Read more: From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 