Russian troops fired on Chernihiv: oil depot is on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
As a result of the morning shelling of Chernihiv by Russian troops, an enemy projectile hit the oil depot.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
Chernihiv region. On March 3, at about 08:10 in Chernihiv on Chudinova Street on the territory of the Astra Combine, a shell hit the oil depot during the shelling, as a result of which a tank group with a total capacity of 3,000 cubic meters of diesel fuel caught fire. "Information on victims and injured is being clarified. The SES involved 25 people and 5 vehicles," the statement said.
