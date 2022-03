A fragment of a rocket fell in the yard of the presidential dacha in Koncha Zaspa.

The press secretary of the president of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov wrote about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"A fragment of a rocket fell in the yard of the presidential dacha in Koncha Zaspa. "You missed" commented Volodymyr Zelenskyi," Nikiforov wrote.





Watch more: First minutes after Russian occupiers air strike on Chernihiv. VIDEO