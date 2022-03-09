ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11951 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
52 104 69
Kyiv (1667) plane (754)

Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A Russian Su-27 plane was shot down in Kyiv on Wednesday, after which it fell on a residential building in Osokorky district, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In Kyiv, a Russian Su-27 plane shot down by the Ukrainian military fell on Osokorky. The enemy pilot ejected, but died. The plane fell right on a private house, another person was left homeless," center said.

See more: Intelligence shown Russian pilots preparing to bomb Ukrainian cities. PHOTO

Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky 01
Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky 02
Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 