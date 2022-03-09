Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky. PHOTOS

A Russian Su-27 plane was shot down in Kyiv on Wednesday, after which it fell on a residential building in Osokorky district, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In Kyiv, a Russian Su-27 plane shot down by the Ukrainian military fell on Osokorky. The enemy pilot ejected, but died. The plane fell right on a private house, another person was left homeless," center said.

See more: Intelligence shown Russian pilots preparing to bomb Ukrainian cities. PHOTO





