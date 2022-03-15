Russian troops launched missile strike on Baryshivka in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

According to preliminary information, the Iskander missile caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure and housing stock.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba.

"60 apartment buildings were completely damaged, 4 apartment buildings and 10 private houses were partially damaged. There were no casualties as a result of the airstrike. The information is being clarified," the statement reads.

