ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15137 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
17 964 13
Russian Army (6197) war (20293) Kyiv oblast (417) shoot out (8733)

Russian troops launched missile strike on Baryshivka in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

According to preliminary information, the Iskander missile caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure and housing stock.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba.

"60 apartment buildings were completely damaged, 4 apartment buildings and 10 private houses were partially damaged. There were no casualties as a result of the airstrike. The information is being clarified," the statement reads.

Read more: 300 Russians expressed desire to renounce Russian citizenship

Russian troops launched missile strike on Baryshivka in Kyiv region 01
Russian troops launched missile strike on Baryshivka in Kyiv region 02
Russian troops launched missile strike on Baryshivka in Kyiv region 03
Russian troops launched missile strike on Baryshivka in Kyiv region 04
Russian troops launched missile strike on Baryshivka in Kyiv region 05

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 