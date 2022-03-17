Satellite detected dozens of helicopters and column of Russian equipment near Ukrainian border in Belarus. PHOTO

The American space technology company Maxar has published new satellite images of the situation in Ukraine and on its borders. Russia is not going to retreat.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Segodnya.

The satellite found new evidence that Russian troops are based in Belarus. The image shows the deployment of dozens of Russian helicopters at Velykyi Bokov airfield, 50 km from the Ukrainian border. The pictures were taken on March 14.

In another photo - a large column of Russian equipment near the town of Narovlya. It is even closer to the Ukrainian border.

From Narovlya to Ukraine there is a direct road towards Ivankov, where the bridge was blown up, so a pontoon-bridge block was noticed in the column.

In Narovlya itself there is a military town, where Russian troops are probably stationed. The hospital buildings can also be seen from the satellite.

