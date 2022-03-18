Action in memory of Ukrainian children killed by invaders took place in Lviv. PHOTOS

An action in memory of 109 Ukrainian children ruthlessly killed by the Russian occupiers was held in Lviv.

According to Censor.NET, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy announced this on Facebook.

"Empty prams in Rynok Square today are symbols of the lives of those angels who are now protecting the skies over Ukraine instead of decisive action. This is the terrible price of war that Ukraine is paying today. And we call on all adults around the world to protect Ukrainians. children and give them a future.

Demand that the governments of other countries close the skies over Ukraine. Take photos of the action, tell about Russia's crimes and publish it on social networks with the hashtag #closethesky.

Protect Ukrainian children and the Ukrainian sky!" Sadovyi wrote.