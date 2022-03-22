Russian aviation drops two powerful bombs on Mariupol on Tuesday. PHOTO

On Tuesday, Russian aviation dropped two most powerful air bombs on Mariupol, the city was subjected to even greater destruction, Mariupol City Council said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The enemy continues to cynically destroy the Ukrainian Mariupol. Russian aviation today dropped two most powerful air bombs. The city suffered even more destruction," the city council said on the Telegram channel.

The city council said: "Once again it becomes clear that the occupiers are not interested in the city of Mariupol, they want to raze it to the ground."

