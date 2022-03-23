ENG
Kyiv suburbs at night struck with forbidden phosphorous bombs. PHOTO

Last night, the occupiers struck banned phosphorous bombs on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv.

The mayor of the city Alexander Markushin reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, March 22, late in the evening, the Russian occupiers used banned phosphate munitions over the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv. The approximate area of destruction is Gostomel-Irpin," he wrote.

Markushin noted that the use of such weapons is prohibited by the 1949 Geneva Convention and is a crime against humanity.

Kyiv suburbs at night struck with forbidden phosphorous bombs 01
Kyiv suburbs at night struck with forbidden phosphorous bombs 02
Kyiv suburbs at night struck with forbidden phosphorous bombs 03

