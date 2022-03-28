Bayraktar with Ukrainian engine presented in Turkey. PHOTO

Turkey's Baykar Makina, the producer of Bayraktar drones, has presented a prototype of a new combat UAV.

The National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS) has been named Kizilelma ("red apple"), said Baykar technology leader Selcuk Bayraktar.

MIUS will be jet-powered and is expected to be capable of taking off from and landing on Turkey's flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.

Baykar in November signed a contract with Ivchenko-Progress, one of the leading Ukrainian companies for the procurement of engines for the MIUS. Ivchenko-Progress was projected to supply the AI-322F Turbofan engine for the jet under the agreement.

