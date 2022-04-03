ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13903 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
73 348 132
Bucha (161) Fedoruk (6)

"Streets dotted with bodies", - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

The mayor of Bucha Anatoly Fedoruk reported horrible information that 280 corpses of people who were killed by the Russian occupiers were buried in a mass grave. Attention! Below are photos that are not recommended for minors and people with unstable mental health.

According to Censor.NET, Fedoruk told AFP in a telephone comment that they had "already buried 280 people in mass graves" as the Ukrainian army regained control of a key city near Kyiv. According to the agency, he said that the badly damaged streets of the city were littered with corpses.

See more: Dozens of civilian bodies with their hands tied and shot by occupants in Bucha: This is how genocide looks like. PHOTO 18+

Streets dotted with bodies, - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk 01

See more: Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Streets dotted with bodies, - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk 02

Watch more: Entrances, playgrounds, civilian cars mined: consequences of Bucha occupation. VIDEO

Streets dotted with bodies, - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk 03

Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": Російські війська замінували територію кондитерської фабрики в Бучі, а печиво отруїли

Streets dotted with bodies, - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk 04
Streets dotted with bodies, - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk 05
Streets dotted with bodies, - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk 06

Streets dotted with bodies, - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk 07

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 