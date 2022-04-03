ENG
Units of Ukrainian landing took control of Prypyat area and site of state border with Republic of Belarus, - General Staff. PHOTO

Units of the Ukrainian landing party took control of the Prypyat region and the area of the state border with the Republic of Belarus.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.

"Today, April 3, units of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the Prypyat district and the State Border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus. We continue to perform combat missions! Together to victory! Glory to the Assault Troops! Glory to Ukraine!" said in the message.

