"Burns, burns, burns completely, f#ck": Ukrainian army captured pilot shot down near Izium Su-34. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The pilot of a Russian plane shot down in the morning near Iziyum was taken, prisoner. Attempts by the Russians to evacuate him by helicopter failed.

As the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported on Telegram, the pilot tried to run away, but he didn't succeed, as reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian experts also intercepted talks between the Russian occupiers during the liquidation of the Su-34 aircraft.

