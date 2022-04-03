ENG
Zelenskyi - to mothers of Russian occupiers: Look what freaks you raised!. PHOTO 18+

Russian soldiers are murderers, looters, and executioners.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

"Bucharest, NATO summit declaration. April 3, 14 years ago. There was a chance to prevent it. That Russia didn't come. Bucha, Kyiv region. Now. Russia has come," the President wrote, drawing close parallels between the dates.

He addresses the mothers of the Russian occupiers separately and advises them to view photos from the liberated Bucha.

"I advise mothers of the Russian military to look at this. Look at the freaks you raised. Murderers, looters, executioners," Zelensky added.

