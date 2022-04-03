Ukrainian forces liberated the settlements of Kolychivka, Yagidne, Ivanivka in the Chernihiv region, - OС "North". PHOTOS

On April 3, Ukrainian forces liberated three settlements in the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by ОC "North" in Facebook.

"Kolychivka, Yagidne, Ivanivka ... These settlements of Chernihiv region will remember the horrors of war for a long time.

A bunch of broken and burned Russian scrap metal by the Ukrainian military "decorates" the highway from Chernihiv toward Kozeltsi. Putin's murderers themselves either lay dead on Ukrainian ground or ran away miserably.

At present, the settlements have been liberated from the Russian invasion. The territory is being cleared and controlled by the AFU military. Humanitarian aid is being delivered to the population," the report says.

