ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
21327 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
18 453 9
Russian Army (5962) hostage (217) Chernihiv region (213) Chaus (40)

Occupiers held more than 150 hostages in basement of school in Chernihiv region - Chaus. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, the occupiers held more than 150 civilians, including women and children.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, аs reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the occupiers kept people in a tight spot, under unsanitary conditions. The bodies of the dead were also not allowed to be carried away, so people were forced to stay near the corpses.

Occupiers held more than 150 hostages in basement of school in Chernihiv region - Chaus 01

Yahidne. The basement of the school. In this room, the enemy kept more than 150 people at once. They let out into the street. Sometimes, not often. Here they were sick and died. Here the living were next to the dead. Hunger. Thirst. Fear. Pain. Despair. Toilet on a bucket. Suffocation," he wrote.

Read more: Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 161 children were killed and more than 264 were injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

Occupiers held more than 150 hostages in basement of school in Chernihiv region - Chaus 02
Occupiers held more than 150 hostages in basement of school in Chernihiv region - Chaus 03

Chaus noted that there were women and children there. "I am inclined to their courage and endurance. It's awful. The enemy will answer for that as well. He will answer in full," Chaus said.


Occupiers held more than 150 hostages in basement of school in Chernihiv region - Chaus 04
Occupiers held more than 150 hostages in basement of school in Chernihiv region - Chaus 05

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 