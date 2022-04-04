As result of shelling of Kharkiv, 4 people were killed and 30 were injured, including children. PHOTO

4 people were killed in the shelling of the occupiers in Kharkiv on the evening of April 3. Another 30 were injured, 3 of them children.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv region police on Facebook.

According to police, three children, aged 3, 5, and 17, were among the victims. Everyone was taken to a hospital in Kharkiv.

"Russia, in its animal hatred of unconquered Ukraine, wants to turn all Ukrainian cities in Bucha and Mariupol. All victims and dead are civilians. They have nothing to do with the military, "police said.

It is stated that investigators arrived at the scene of the tragedy. They documented all the consequences of the enemy shelling.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, called on Kharkiv residents and residents region not to go outside during the shelling.





"Stay in the shelters, the shelling of residential areas by Russians isn't accidental," said the chief of police. "They know that they are killing civilians and destroying our homes. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" he called.



