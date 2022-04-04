Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha. PHOTOS 18+

The network continues to publish footage from Bucha, which shows the war crimes of the Russian military against civilians. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with mental illness!

The photo was published by the commander of the volunteer battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine "Lugansk-1", ex-People's Deputy Artem Vitko, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Strictly 18+. More shots from Bucha, Kyiv region," he signed the photo.

