National Guard obtained documents of occupiers who fought in Kyiv region. PHOTO

The National Guard obtained important documents from a battalion-tactical group of Russian troops fighting in one of the districts of the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the message of the NGU on Facebook.

In particular, it is noted that during reconnaissance in the area of the settlement in Borodyansky district, Kyiv region, NGU servicemen found the location of the command post of the battalion-tactical group of Russian troops.

During a thorough inspection of the command post, important documents were found: a book of personnel records, a list of personnel, combat and numerical calculations, as well as a table of call signs of the racist battalion-tactical group.







"These documents have already been handed over to the higher headquarters for further processing. Undoubtedly, this is very important and valuable information, which may later be evidence of many war crimes at the hands of the occupiers," said the commander of the military unit.

Read more: During shelling of Ochakiv and Mykolaiv 8 people were lost, 34 were wounded



