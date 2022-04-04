ENG
Discussed arms supplies and further sanctions against Russia - Kuleba held talks with British Foreign Secretary Truss. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Warsaw.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.

"At our meeting in Warsaw, Liz Truss and I agreed on further sanctions pressure on Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine. After the massacre in Bucha, Russia must be stopped now. No more half measures. G7 and EU sanctions must be devastating. Ukraine must get all the weapons it needs,"  Kuleba wrote.

Read more: EU will discuss new package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday. It will be embargo on energy and ban on use of ports, - Financial Times

