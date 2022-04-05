Russian troops hit a cistern with nitric acid in Rubezhnoye. Residents are warned of the danger, - Haidai. PHOTO

In Rubezhnoye, Russian troops hit a cistern with nitric acid.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Urgent!!! Don't leave the shelters! If you're indoors - close the doors and windows!" - he addresses to inhabitants of the region.

Haidai also talks about the effects of nitric acid on humans: it is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed, and in contact with skin and mucous membranes.





Acid fumes are irritating to the respiratory tract. With mild poisoning, there are signs of bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness, drowsiness; with severe poisoning - pulmonary edema. To protect against vapors and fog of nitric acid use gas masks. Prepare wet face masks! ", - he continues.

In addition, it is noted that when hit on the eyes, nitric acid causes severe damage with extensive necrosis of the cornea and conjunctiva, leading to vision loss.

"First aid: if nitric acid gets into the eyes, rinse them under running water for 10-30 minutes. If it gets on the skin, wash the affected area with water, adding soda and soap. When swallowing nitric acid, gastric lavage with plenty of water is indicated," informs Нaidai.





He also urges residents of the region to follow the direction of the wind!