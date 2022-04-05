In Mariupol Dominican Republic civilian ship fired by occupants, crew member wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
A civilian ship fired by the Russian occupiers is sinking in the port of Mariupol.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.
It is noted that at night, during another shelling from the sea of Mariupol, the enemy hit a civilian ship under the flag of the Dominican Republic, which was located near one of the berths.
The collision caused a fire in the engine room, one crew member was injured. The captain on the International Maritime Safety Channel signalled "SOS" and the message: "Warning! Warning! The ship under the flag of the Dominican Republic was brutally destroyed, all destroyed, the bridge - destroyed. Fire in the car. There are wounded."
Due to the hole, the ship began to sink, while the fire covered an increasing area.
Maritime border guards promptly assisted the wounded and evacuated the crew to safety.
The ship is on fire, the ship is gradually going under water, it is impossible to conduct a rescue operation under constant fire.
