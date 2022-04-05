In Chernihiv region, family exploded on Russian anti-tank mine: parents were lost, two children were in resuscitation, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

The family of a medical worker from the village of Pryputni, Chernihiv region, was blown up by an anti-tank mine left by the Russians - two people died and two others are in intensive care.

The Chernihiv regional prosecutor's office reports about it on the page on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The Pryluky District Prosecutor's Office of Chernihiv Oblast is conducting procedural guidance in the criminal proceedings of April 2, 2022, on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons, left an explosive device near the village of Pryputni in the Ichnia community of Pryluky district. On April 1, at about 8 pm, the family of a medical worker returned from the village of Bezborodkiv to the village of Pryputni. However, 30-50 meters before the pontoon crossing, the car they were driving exploded on an anti-tank mine.





"Parents died on the spot. Their children, born in 1995 and 2008, are in critical condition in the intensive care unit," the prosecutor's office said.



