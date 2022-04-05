In Chernihiv region, family exploded on Russian anti-tank mine: parents were lost, two children were in resuscitation, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS
The family of a medical worker from the village of Pryputni, Chernihiv region, was blown up by an anti-tank mine left by the Russians - two people died and two others are in intensive care.
The Chernihiv regional prosecutor's office reports about it on the page on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.
"The Pryluky District Prosecutor's Office of Chernihiv Oblast is conducting procedural guidance in the criminal proceedings of April 2, 2022, on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder)," the statement said.
"Parents died on the spot. Their children, born in 1995 and 2008, are in critical condition in the intensive care unit," the prosecutor's office said.
